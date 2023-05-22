Every year, the City of La Vista chooses a Military Family of the Year to celebrate during the Salute to Summer Festival. This year, that honor goes to the Krzywicki family.

Mike Krzywicki joined the Air Force in 1971 at a time during the Vietnam War when the U.S. was readying to end the draft. Krzywicki knew he wanted to serve in the military.

His father had been in the U.S. Army and fought in Europe during World War II. Other family members had also served. So Krzywicki, a Chicago native, enlisted in the Air Force. That decision would ultimately help shape his life and cultivate a lifelong commitment to community service.

After completing basic training in San Angelo, Texas, and an assignment at Castle Air Force Base in California, Krzywicki landed at Offutt Air Force Base. While serving at Offutt he met his future wife, Pat. He completed four years of military service and then moved on to study at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Krzywicki and his wife chose to stay in the area. He eagerly sought out opportunities to volunteer in the community.

Fast forward to the present, Krzywicki has compiled a lengthy service resume. He’s served on La Vista Planning Commission for 38 years. He was an original La Vista Community Foundation board member, serving that organization for six years—two as president.

Krzywicki also recently ended a 25-year run on the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation Board. During that time, he spent one term as the board president, served as chairman of the grant committee and worked on several other committees to help provide funds for students and teachers. He also volunteers regularly as a Knights of Columbus member at St. Columbkille Church.

Krzywicki credits both his father and the military for shaping him into a public servant.

“I think my dad instilled a little bit of volunteerism into my genes,” Krzywicki said. “He volunteered a lot through his local VFW and things like that.”

Krzywicki also feels the Air Force fueled his desire to serve his community.

“I think in the military, they really do emphasize service — more than just your normal job — to volunteer and do things in the communities that you’re stationed around,” he said.

Krzywicki’s family became more involved in their community as his children grew. Over the years Mike served as a volunteer coach in La Vista for youth baseball, softball, volleyball and basketball teams. He also led Boy Scout troops in La Vista, which opened the door to a particularly fun opportunity: ushering at Memorial Stadium during Husker football games in the 1990s.

“They made me the stadium coordinator for all the ushers that were in the east stadium,” Krzywicki said. “They gave me a walkie talkie, which was connected to the Red Cross. So, in case there were medical emergencies, the volunteers would come to me. That was kind of a nice 10 years.”

Mike and Pat Krzywicki passed a spirit of service on to their children, Joseph and Susan. Joseph followed Mike’s example and joined the military to serve his country.

Kryzwicki explained that La Vista is special because it offers so many options for community service: “People have the opportunity to serve on different boards, commissions, etc. and also city council.”