Baxter Subaru La Vista provided local cancer patients with 80 warm blankets, patient care kits, handwritten messages of hope and $5,000 donation through the Subaru Loves to Care initiative.

The donation, made Thursday, June 22, in partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, went to patients at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha, according to a news release.

“We know how physically and emotionally difficult cancer treatment can be, and we hope that our donations today help to ease those challenges and provide comfort for these courageous members of our community and their families,” said Lawrence Weatherall, general manager at Baxter Subaru La Vista.

Every three minutes, a new patient in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The treatment and rehabilitation process can often be long and arduous, leaving patients feeling cold, confined and in a weakened state.

The donated patient care kits included hand lotion, lip balm and eye masks, plus games and puzzles for patients undergoing treatment. Messages of hope were personalized by Baxter Subaru La Vista employees and customers.

The monetary donation went to the society's patient aid program, which provides blood cancer patients with financial assistance for costs associated with treatment, such as transportation, food and housing.