Runners hit the trails at La Vista Central Park for the La Vista Loop 2K Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 16. Costumes were encouraged for the fun event, which featured activities and challenges along the route.
The City Centre Starbucks provided free coffee and donations were accepted through La Vista Gives to benefit the NeighborGood Community Pantry during the La Vista Loop 2K Fun Run in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.
