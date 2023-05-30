Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

La Vista paused for a few moments Thursday to remember Sarpy County service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Gathered outside the city’s Blue Star Memorial outside of La Vista City Hall, the names of the fallen were read aloud while flags waved and a crowd stood at attention. A wreath was laid and taps was played to offer moments of reflection on their loss.

Mayor Douglas Kindig said the La Vista Hometown Heroes event was started in 2015 in conjunction with the placing of the Blue Star Memorial, which represents military service members from all branches.

“If that service members pays the ultimate sacrifice, a small gold star is placed over the blue star,” Kindig said. “Why do we have this ceremony? For those of you who are military, you can probably answer that question.”

For others, though, Kindig said they may read of fallen service members or hear about the death on TV.

“They may feel bad. They may feel remorseful. But how long do they remember? How long do they feel that way?” Kindig asked. “Do they truly understand what it means to pay that sacrifice? What it does to that individual’s family and friends?”

Kindig said their sacrifice should never be forgotten, which is the purpose of the Hometown Heroes event on Memorial Day weekend.

This year’s featured speaker, retired Senior Chief Jeff Nichols, who is now a naval science instructor for the Papillion La Vista schools, said Memorial Day is often confused with Veterans Day.

“Understanding the nuances between Memorial Day and Veterans Day might seem confusing at first,” Nichols said. “They do both honor the military community.”

Veterans Day is a celebration of anyone who has served. Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember service members who died while serving on active duty.

“Military service is not a right,” Nichols said. “Not every individual that aspires to serve will be qualified. Age, citizenship, physical limitations, education, height, weight standards, criminal record, medical reasons and drug history can exclude you from joining the military. That being said, those that choose not to serve or who are not eligible can still make a difference by remembering and honoring those who have paid the ultimate price.”