DC Electric (Bellevue West) opened American Legion state tournament action at home with a resounding 7-2 win over Pat Hagge (Millard South) on Saturday night.

"The kids came out and battled right out of the get go," Thunderbirds head coach Jason Shockey said. "They get a couple guys on in the first Nick (Riggs) does a good job of shutting it down, and then Drew (Grego) gives us a great start, triple over the right fielder and Nick works a tough count, base hit to right field. And I think Jeff (Tyler Jeffus) moved a runner up if I'm not mistaken, Tanner (Hosick) sac fly.

"Like, we're moving. And so really, really proud of the way that we came out. And we're much more aggressive from an offensive side, much more than we were last weekend. So yeah, I mean, it was it was good. It was really good."

The T-Birds quickly pulled ahead, scoring six in the first two innings. Nick Riggs opened the scoring with an RBI single, and another scored on an error via a Tanner Hosick grounder. Nick Glantz followed with a two-run double to round out a four-run first.

Riggs added another RBI on a single, and a Hosick sacrifice fly brought the lead up to six in the second.

On the mound, Riggs went four innings with seven strikeouts and no earned runs.

The difference after a pair of losses at the Millard West Area Tournament -- and three in the previous four games -- the T-Birds had a spirited practice on Thursday to help reset.

"We had a really spirited practice on Thursday. And so we kind of challenged the guys and just said, 'Hey, this is this is not us, right? What we did this past weekend, it's not us, and I thought they did an excellent job of coming out here today and just playing our game and getting out and running and stealing bases and doing stuff."

Hosting the state tournament for the first time in Shockey's nine-year tenure, through the first day of games has been "great" for the T-Birds.

"Guys come out here and get a chance playing on our home turf and a lot of fun."

After the game, the T-Birds -- players and coaches -- stopped by Aaron Mason, a former T-Bird who was a senior in a bad car accident during Shockey's first season at Bellevue West.

"He was in a bad car accident and just continued to battle. He was down in Madonna down in Lincoln. And they've moved him up here now to QLI, and tried to go down there and see him as much as I could throughout the offseason and all that stuff. And I haven't been to see him here. But to be able to see him here tonight, and we've been texting back and forth and just talking about different things and how his progress is going and to see him here tonight was pretty special."

Shockey shared the story and his players had the opportunity to go over and meet Mason, while Shockey himself delivered the game ball.

"It's one of those things that you get a chance to go over and introduce yourself and say hi, because he's one of us, right? And that's one of the things that we pride ourselves on, being together, and he's very much one of us, and it was special to have him here tonight."

Millard South (31-12) 000 000 2 – 2 8 3

Bellevue West (39-6) 421 000 x – 7 10 2