Gene’s Auto (Papillion-La Vista South) couldn’t repeat their comeback success as their season ended with a 17-10 loss to Five Points Bank (Creighton Prep) on Wednesday.

“We kind of righted the ship and got momentum back on our side, and they snatched away from us and you know, again a rocky start but we battled back that was really good to see,” Titans head coach Bill Lynam said.”We took the lead actually, and then they scored a couple and then we just couldn't get the out. So we needed to and they kept swinging the bats and we just couldn't get that in the sixth inning. We needed to keep it to one or two and we gave up six.

“So, again, I'm proud of the efforts, I'm proud of what they accomplished here and what I'm going to remember is the great run in Arkansas, the great run in Minneapolis, yesterday's game, today's game, the comeback and the quality of players we have in the program. We've had a lot of joy through the two or three, four years that they've been around here, and it's been fun.”

The Junior Jays rolled out to a five-run first, but the Titans were able to hang around by scoring two, one of which came on an RBI single by Jordan Rowe.

Creighton Prep extended the edge to 9-1 with three RBI hits and a groundout.

But the Titans roared back, needing just four hits on the way to scoring nine unanswered runs.

A huge seven-run fourth inning was boosted by a two-run single by Rowe that scored another on an error, and an RBI single by Blake Wisley that also scored an additional run on an error.

A pair of Prep RBI singles flipped the lead back in their favor, and an RBI double in the sixth pushed the lead back up to two.

But a grand slam to left by Coby Hatcher blasted the game back open in the Junior Jays’ control. The bases were loaded by two walks and catcher interference.

“We were just running on empty. That's the big thing. Our pitchers battled and they ran out of steam and to me, pitches were elevated today for a team like Prep to to not take advantage of them and so again, tribute to Prep and they kept on swinging it, but we just got to do better as a staff developing our pitchers and locating better down the stretch. So we'll work on that as a start (of the) offseason.”

Coaching a team with a wealth of experience and seniors, Lynam was filled with joy in spite of the season-ending defeat.

“They just came to work. There was no drama. There were no discipline problems, they just came to play baseball. They accepted coaching. They came to play baseball, and they enjoyed the competition. They enjoyed each other, being a part of a team. And that's a success right there. You know, so I was happy I was part of it.”

Creighton Prep (25-15-1) 540 026 0 – 17 17 3

PLV South (26-12) 210 700 0 – 10 5 8