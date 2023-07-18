Gene's Auto (Papillion-La Vista South) came back from a 7-0 hole to defeat Elkhorn North to keep their season alive, while Hauptman O’Brien (Bellevue East) had their Legion season come to an end with a 2-0 loss to Omaha Electric (Burke) on Tuesday.

Titans 13, Wolves 11

Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) strung together back-to-back two-run hits to pull ahead big early, but couldn't hold off a rally in a loss to Gene's Auto & Truck (PLV South).

"We kicked it around that in that second inning and then they sort of scratched one of them," Titans head coach Bill Lynam said. "Then we got really good at bats and put pressure on them, and they didn't handle the bunts very well and we got momentum back on our side."

The Titans started to chip away with RBI singles by Riley Schrader, Trenton Andringa and Brady Fitzpatrick in the bottom of the third. Scoring a couple more runs via a rundown and an error, Papio South trimmed the deficit to just two.

Small ball won the day for Papio South, as a wild pitch cut the deficit to one, an RBI infield single by Brice Wallar tied the game, and two errors on back-to-back bunts gave them a two-run lead.

"We work on bunting off the pitching machine every day, and we kind of try and tell them to get the ball in the panic zone. And we kind of rank them one through ten, and in the game I think we had three 10s in that in that fifth inning," Lynam said.

An RBI groundout made it an advantage of three for the Titans.

"I don't think they want they don't want the season to be over," Lynam said. "And so they kept battling and like I told them, would have been easy for them to hang their head or (think) this team is really good. We were playing terrible. We've had a really good season. You know, let's just ride off into the sunset, get eight-runned. And I would have been (easy), that's the easy part. (Assistant coach) Sam (Palensky) had a nice pep talk and talk to him about competing and the game's not over. It's still early and all we got to do is get momentum on our side."

The Wolves made things interesting by scoring three in the top of the sixth, but Nolan Fitzpatrick came in to pitch and minimize the damage just enough to maintain the Titans edge.

Six different Titans had RBIs in the win.

"We're hanging in there and that's the beauty of our team, is they like each other and they like to be hanging around each other and there's no drama. You know, it's just baseball and you show up ready to compete and we preach, 'We're gonna go one through seven (innings).' We may get beat, but we're gonna go one through seven and people are gonna know that we're in a game. So that's what happened today. Then we came up on top so it was a fun game to be a part of."

The Titans face either Creighton Prep's No. 1 or 2 team on Wednesday at Fricke Field at 5 p.m., needing one win to get to the state tournament but playing a second with a win.

"So we're gonna give it our best shot. And so will they, and hopefully we will come up on top. So the second game really doesn't mean too much, (first-game win) already guarantees state tournament, so we're going all in on the first game."

Elkhorn North (35-10) 061 003 1 -- 11 6 5

PLV South (25-13) 005 052 x -- 13 11 4

Bulldogs 2, Chieftains 0

The Chieftains were held in check at the plate, limited to just three hits in the loss at Millard West.

The Bulldogs lone offense came on sacrifice flies, one by Jackson Foster in the second inning and another by Ryne Renbarger in the sixth.

Although they loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Chieftains were held off the scoreboard by Luke Spidle. Nevertheless, they always battled.

“Our kids battled, there’s a lot of good,” Chieftains head coach Ian DeLaet said. “It stinks because moral victories at some point get old, but the kids fought, they laid it all out on the field, and were just a little bit short, but I’m proud of what we accomplished.”

Omaha Electric (31-14-1) 010 000 1 – 2 7 0

Hauptman O’Brien (16-24) 000 000 0 – 0 4 0

The win over the Dragons to end Gretna's season, was done exactly as the Chieftains game planned.

“We had said Gretna is a good team and then coming off a loss playing. Getting ahead and playing on our terms is huge,” DeLaet said. “They threw a good arm and we got locked in right away, got some runs early and that ended up being the difference, and Blake (Urwin) pitched a heck of a game. It was a team effort all the way through, Liam Kerr had some big hits and it was a really good effort all the way through, and the fun part of that one was we drew up a plan and that's the plan that we followed to get there.”

Gretna being the team that ended their spring season, DeLaet added it was nice to exact some retribution, and, as he said after that loss, the future holds promise for the Chieftains.

“The only senior we had was Landen Johnson. This is a top area. There's a lot of really good teams here and playing good baseball. And then learning to set the bar a little bit higher for next year and knowing that, but also having a lot of guys step up this summer and get better along the way.”

Kerr, Cyrus Cheshier and Mitchell Goldschmidt were some of the players who took a major step forward this season.

In other games, Bellevue West lost 5-4 (8 inn.) to Millard West, but continues play as host of the State Tournament beginning on Saturday.

Gretna (22-18), Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista, 22-21) Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross Catholic, 11-30) and Trinity (Omaha Bryan, 8-25) had their seasons ended in Area Tournaments previously.