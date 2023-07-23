Springfield Post 143 continued their hot streak during the B2 Area Tournament with a 3-1 win over Empire Netting & Fencing (Waverly) on Sunday behind strong support.

“Playing at home is just crazy,” said Austin Krenzer, who threw a complete game and earned the win for the Trojans. “I mean, Springfield, we get so many people out here to come watch us play. Their support’s awesome, to hear the crowd or when you have a big pitch or we score a couple runs. It's awesome.”

Filing in over the first few innings, head coach Mike Renner is never worried about empty stands.

“I was a little worried that crowd wasn't going to show, but there's no reason to worry about Springfield, they come toward us in everything. They support us on a Wednesday night, on Monday night. Now we're here in Area, they're coming out in numbers and kids are playing very hard.

We won now 13 out of 14 games. We’re in the title game now, we're playing tomorrow to go in undefeated and have to be beat twice. So I feel really good about ourselves. We still got six pitchers that haven't pitched anything yet. You know, I got three starters and three relievers ready to go. So I feel really good about our position right now.”

The Vikings, playing as the home team, scored in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Brewer Sampson.

But an RBI single by Gage Ryba evened the game in the top of the third to bring in Bryson Banks, who reached second on an error by the Waverly center fielder.

Trojans starter Austin Krenzer was able to hold the Vikings in check, striking out six and going the distance for a complete game with just one earned run after a slow start.

“In the first inning they were kind of getting on me because I was just going fastball, so I kind of had to bring in the off-speed, located so I could get them off balance and get them swinging and missing.”

After the slow start, there were conversations about being limited to just four innings, but Krenzer told Renner he was prepared to continue.

“Austin walked up to me (and said), ‘I got this coach. I feel a lot better, now, I'm loosening up.’ And he just took off.

“Austin’s just a dog. He doesn't care what the other team’s yelling at him. He doesn't care that his girlfriend's sitting in the stands. He doesn't care about anything. He just gets on the mound and goes and pushes and keeps us in games and gets us wins like this.”

The Trojans capitalized on a passed ball – scoring Ethan Loffer – and an error on a Keegan Stobbe grounder to short to score Banks again, who Renner said has been on fire recently, and exemplified the never-say-die attitude.

“The greatest thing is that they just don't stop. They don't hang their heads. They don't get mad at each other. They talk each other up, and then the bottom of the order came up and got on base anyway they could, couple past balls. All sudden we got to run we're up to two one we added another one. And then here we are. Here we are undefeated so far.”

Trust has been a big part of the Trojans run of 13 wins in 14 games and allowed Krenzer to feel confident on the mound Sunday night.

“Honestly for me it's trust in my teammates back there,” Krenzer said. “So it gives me the confidence that I can pound the zone and them make the plays. And then the late runs, we don't give up. It’s top seven, two outs, and we scramble together and get two runs on the board and that gives me insurance to stay confident out there and pound the zone and get those three outs.”

A big throw by Bryson Banks turned a would-be double into an out, with Krenzer full of confidence in his “awesome” defense.

“I think I got the best defense in the state. They make every routine play. They make the tough ones. They're just the best. Yeah, it gives any pitcher on our team confidence to pound the zone.”

The Trojans have now won 13 of 14, launched by a championship in the Fike Wood Bat Tournament, with pitching and defense leading the way.

“The whole year our pitching and our defense has just been outstanding,” Renner said. “I think our team fielding percentage, right around .975. Our pitchers have thrown now I don't know how many complete games in a row. I mean, they're getting us to the sixth and seventh inning every start.

“I put our defense up against anybody. Class A, Class B, Class C wouldn't matter. I think we have the best defensive team out of the all nine guys put together in any class.”

Springfield (24-10) 001 000 2 – 3

Waverly (19-8) 100 000 0 – 1