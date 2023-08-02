Springfield Post 143 put together a special Legion baseball season, reaching the final day of the Class B state tournament but falling one game short of the state championship game with an 8-5 loss to Wahoo.

Carrying momentum from their first state tournament appearance in the spring, the bulk of a pretty young team returned to the diamond with a mission to reach the summer American Legion state tournament.

After an 11-3 start, the Trojans lost six of the next seven before winning the final game in June — 22-1 over Wahoo Post 82 — to go into July with a record of 13-9 record.

But that's when things started to click for head coach Mike Renner and the Trojans in Springfield. Consistent pitching, dependable and near-perfect defense, and a lineup full of hitters helped the Trojans rattle off 15 wins in 17 games during the month of July.

During that run, Springfield won the Fike Senior Wood Bat Tournament in Kansas City, rode their home support to an Area title with a 6-0 win over Kelly Ryan Pride Post 1 (Roncalli Catholic) and recovered from a loss in their second game at state with back-to-back wins over Pierce and Plattsmouth.

Ultimately, RBIs from Keegan Stobbe, Gage Ryba, Alex Draper (1-2-3 hitters in the batting order) and Alex Jones weren't enough as the Warriors won their way to the final game.

But throughout, the four were joined by Nate Thomas, Bryson Banks, Carter Grosdidier and Ethan Loffer. Loffer, Banks and Tucker Riha — back-and-forth between the senior and junior teams, throwing a perfect game for the juniors — often led the way on the mound.

Having been involved in a car wreck that took away his ability to coach the Trojans in area play last year, Renner was fixed on winning area but was confident of the Trojans' chances at State.

“You work all year long, starts in spring ball and coach Dutcher got them to the spring state tournament, which was amazing,” Renner said. “So then once you taste that, and we start our summer, I mean, we addressed it all year long, every tournament that we play, it’s training for Area.

"Maybe (winning Area 2) is not our final outcome, because I think we're gonna go win state too, but to get this far and have this happen, it's special for everybody. And I'm so proud of our players and the town of Springfield."