In Legion baseball this week, Springfield Post 143 won the Fike Senior Wood Bat tournament, while Junior Tucker Riha threw a perfect game and DC Electric continued to roll, rocketing to 36 wins at the Gopher Classic.

With a 6-3 win over Omaha Northwest at Jim Moran Field at Hidden Valley Park in Blue Springs, Mo., on Saturday, the Trojans were crowned champions of the tournament with a 5-1 record.

In the championship game, Carter Grosdidier pitched a complete-game gem, allowing just five hits and no earned runs, while driving in a run to help himself out.

Tayton Frauendorfer drove in two, while tournament MVP Nathan Thomas was 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

After 2-1 and 1-0 wins over Post 379 (Oak Grove, Mo.) and Union Bank (Lincoln), the Trojans fell 10-0 to Post 642 (Sedalia, Mo.). But they were quick to bounce back, pairing stellar pitching with timely offense to earn 3-1 and 4-3 wins against Post 226 (Elsberry, Mo.) and Post 15 before getting past the Huskies.

In the championship game between the two Nebraska teams, Grosdidier and Frauendorfer’s RBI hits gave Springfield a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

A bases-loaded walk cut the lead in half in the top of the fifth, and the Huskies took a 3-2 lead on a double and error in the sixth.

But an error scored Gage Ryba to tie the game, and Alex Draper was brought in by Thomas’ RBI double. Alex Jones extended the lead with an RBI single, and Frauendorfer provided some insurance with his second RBI of the day.

With the win and championship, the Springfield Seniors squad improves to 18-10 ahead of hosting a tournament July 13-16 and then the area tournament the following week.

A good week for the Trojans was boosted by Tucker Riha’s perfect game against Empire Netting & Fencing (Waverly), also on Saturday, at the Junior Area B3 tournament.

Riha would’ve only needed one run to cross the plate to earn the win the way he was dialed in – striking out 10 and helping himself out with two RBIs – but got plenty of support in an 8-0 win.

Easton Harris (2), Mason Kipper, Nathan Ehrke and Nick Clark all provided RBIs.

After an 8-5 loss to Wayne in the Waterloo-Valley-based area tournament, the Trojans bounced back with a 12-7 elimination game victory over the hosts on Sunday.

Springfield faces Arlington at 4:30 p.m. for a spot in the championship game against either Wayne or Waverly for a spot in the state tournament in Alliance July 15-19.

DC Electric-ity in Twin Cities

Over in Minnesota at the Gopher Classic, meanwhile, DC Electric (Bellevue West) hit 30 wins and kept flying, finishing 5-0 in pool play and defeating Edina 12-6 Monday morning in the Round of 16 to reach a record of 36-3 and extend their winning streak to nine games heading into the final stretch of the summer season.

The T-Birds play in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

Wins over Coon Rapids (9-0), Burnsville (8-6), North Saint Paul (8-0), Helena (4-2) and Renner (9-3) led the Thunderbirds to a perfect record in pool play, getting production across the board.

Three other Sarpy County teams join T-Birds in Minnesota

Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) also played in Minnesota, winning their first four games in Anoka by increasing margins (4-3, 8-6, 11-2, 10-1) before dropping the finale 10-5 to Anoka Legion Post 102 to finish the weekend at 22-19.

Gene’s Auto & Truck (PLV South) played in Saint Michael, going 3-1 over the weekend to improve to 20-10.

Hauptman O’Brien (Bellevue East) lost their four games in Maple Grove.

Other notes

It was a good week for the Trinity (Omaha Bryan) Bears, who started the week with 8-0 and 9-7 wins over Benson and Buena Vista on Sunday, July 2, before a 10-0 stomping of David City and a narrow 5-4 win over Lincoln.