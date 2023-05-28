Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bellevue Little Theatre would like to thank all of those who attended Bellevue Little Theatre to celebrate the opening night of the 250th production at the theater.

This celebration was given to show our deep appreciation to our audiences, all our performers and backstage personnel and to all who have supported us through donations over the years. Numerous former actors and staff who have appeared onstage or behind the scenes over the years joined us to show their support and to join the party.

We offer a special thanks to Rebecca Zurcher of Erwin's Jewelry for the donation of a lovely ruby and diamond pendant was raffled by the theater, to Everbloom Florist and Cake Specialists for flowers and treats for the celebration, and to board members who helped in many ways.

The BLT will open its 55th continuous season in September.

Clara Sue Arnsdorff

BLT Corresponding Secretary