Surprised about parks plan

I was shocked over the previous weekend to discover that the Bellevue City Council meeting on June 20 was to have a proposal by the parks department to decommission eight parks in Bellevue. I live on one of these parks and have never been informed of the possibility that this park could soon be gone. Nor had any of my neighbors been informed of this possibility.

Regardless of what the city decides to do with the land after the park is closed, I think it will likely have a negative impact on my property value. But that is minor compared to the fact that I bought this home only because that park was adjacent to the property.

I have spoken to many of the homeowners along this park and get a common story of it being the deciding factor in purchasing the home they did. Being retired military, I have lived in a lot of communities and have not once seen, experienced or even heard of a city closing a park. Especially a city such as Bellevue that advertises its "greenness" by being a Tree City and other outdoorsy talk. I guess it is just talk!

I will be curious to see what they decide. I find it deplorable that a city government cannot contact each resident with property adjacent to these parks to inform them of the proposal weeks before it comes to the council. Shame on the parks department and the city government of Bellevue.

Steven Wiseman

Bellevue

