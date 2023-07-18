Since opening in November, Light House has established itself in Olde Towne as the to-go sport for coffee and cafe offerings.

Light House took the spot of the former Downtown Coffee Shop along Mission Avenue. Its breakfast and lunch menus have been well received.

"The City of Bellevue would like to thank the entire Light House team for their investment in the community and also for the difference you have made by giving back since you have opened," the City of Bellevue posted on its Facebook page.

The restaurant celebrated ribbon-cutting ceremonies on June 15 with the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and June 27 with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.