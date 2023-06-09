The Papillion Area Lions Club recently donated $1,000 to the NeighborGood Food Pantry to assist with purchasing meat for their neighbors.

With this funding, NeighborGood is able to provide an important source of protein for families facing food insecurity, according to a news release.

"The Papillion Lions Club has been a constant support of our mission,” said Melissa Nelson, executive director of NeighborGood. “Funding from the Lions Club will help us make an even bigger difference for the people who face food insecurity in Ralston and Sarpy County.”

NeighborGood serves those in need in the greater Sarpy County and Ralston communities. It provides nonperishable groceries, pet food, paper products, hygiene items, diapers and more.

For more information on NeighborGood, go to neighborgoodpantry.org. For more on the Lions Club, go to papiolions.com.