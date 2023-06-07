If you want to party, this is a good week for it.

But perhaps you, like me, prefer something a little quieter, smaller and, notably, less crowded. Maybe something historical, rooted in the community’s past, not it’s present.

This weekend offers that, too.

The Sarpy County Museum will join Daughters of the American Colonists for a program to rededicate the historical marker for the Bellevue Log Cabin at 1805 Hancock St., which is located in Olde Towne Bellevue near Washington Park.

Refreshments will follow the 12:30 p.m. program at the museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue.

If you haven’t heard, the museum in the midst of a capital campaign to move to Papillion to offer a much larger, more modern experience. So if you’re a fan of the current digs, go soak in that environment while you still can. It’s also a good chance to give to the fundraising efforts.



This weekend in Sarpy County features dueling community festivals.

Bellevue Rocks! takes over American Heroes Park starting Thursday, while Springfield Days starts on Friday.

The relatively new annual tradition in Bellevue has found enormous success and brings the big party atmosphere into Sarpy County. In contrast, Springfield Days is growing but offers that small town charm that’s nostalgic even for those of us without that life experience.

If that’s not enough for you, Gretna will have its annual McKenna Market Mania on Friday and Saturday. That Saturday morning also includes the second-ever Gretna Farmers Market and the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Expo.

Over in La Vista, the city’s annual community garage sales will run Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find a map of all 100 addresses at cityoflavista.org.

That’s four of the five cities. Papillion has some activities happening, but its festivities really kick off next week when Papillion Days returns for its 76th installment.



Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Hops and Harmony is Wednesday at Werner Park. Hosted by the Papillion Area Lions Club, the event is the metro area’s premier beer festival with more than 100 different beers available to sample. The fundraiser supports Project Harmony.

Bob Fields and Swing Time will play jazz and big band songs Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as part of the Shadow Lake Towne Center’s Music & Memories Summer Concert Series. Find the show in the Hy-Vee Amphitheater at 7902 Towne Center Parkway in Papillion.

The City of La Vista will screen “Top Gun: Maverick” at Central Park as part of its Moonlight Movies series on Friday at dusk. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Alamo Draft House Cinema will provide prizes for raffle drawings before the show.

Catch “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” at the SumTur Amphitheater on Saturday evening as part of the free Starlight Movies series. The band Us and Them will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. The movie begins at dusk.

The sixth annual Omaha Potter Faire will take over the Bellevue Berry Farm in Papillion on Saturday and Sunday. Day passes are $20 for adults, $15 for children and free for children age 4 and younger. Weekend passes are $30 for adults or $25 for children. Find more at omahapotterfaire.com.