A few moments before Gretna’s Memorial Day ceremony began Monday, I bumped into Gretna Mayor Mike Evans.

Truth be told, I usually look for Mayor Evans when I arrive at events. His guess where to gather is usually better than mine for chamber events, and this was my first trek out to Peterson Park on a Memorial Day, so I was looking for where to set up my camera.

After the hellos, he asked me about La Vista’s summer festival, which was held Saturday. The first thing I told him is that the drone show was impressive and it will become part of every community celebration within the next couple years. La Vista spokesman Mitch Beaumont made the same prediction when he first told me about the drone display, and he’s 100% correct. We only caught part of the show, from inside our car in the Little Caesar’s parking lot across Harrison Street, and we were still impressed, in particular by the rotating of drone-made images while fireworks also exploded in the background.

We also learned a moment later that our dog no longer is interested in fireworks shows. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised, but she seemed genuinely to like them last year. Not so much anymore. So we went back to Bellevue and managed to beat the traffic at least. By the way, my prediction for the next escalation in hometown community festival technology is projections synched with drones and fireworks. My mind goes to the shows that Disney World centers on Cinderella Castle and how music and narrative are woven with motion and pyrotechnics. It’s a small world, and I bet we see it in Sarpy County before too long.

■ ■ ■

Next week brings a full weekend calendar between Bellevue Rocks and Springfield Days, as well as the Gretna Business Expo.

But this Friday includes the continuation of an important Offutt-Bellevue tradition, the annual Offutt Appreciation Day Picnic sponsored by the Offutt Advisory Council. This year’s Offutt picnic runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bellevue Berry Farm at 11001 S. 48th St. in Papillion. It features free food, drink, music from the Heartland of America Band and a myriad of activities for families, plus prizes donated by area businesses. A tradition dating back to 1996, the picnic was started in partnership with the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and the Ak-sar-ben Chapter of the Air Force Association. More than 12,000 Offutt service members and their families attended the event last year.

“We host this event to show how much we appreciate what everyone does in support of our nation, especially the families who have to spend time apart from their loved ones for large periods of time,” chairman Herman Colvin said in a statement on the council’s website, offuttadvisorycouncil.org.

The picnic includes free food, drink, music from the USAF Heartland of America Band, pony rides, bounce houses, rock climbing walls, face painting, hayrack rides and drawings for hundreds of prizes that have been donated by area businesses.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

It’s finally (almost) veggie season. Check out Gretna’s brand-new downtown farmers market along McKenna Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Bellevue Farmers Market also returns during the same in Washington Park.

The free summer concert series at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion kicks off from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday with High Heel playing hits from the 1970s through today. The show, presented by iHeart Radio, is staged in the Hy-Vee Amphitheater.

Catch a free drive-in movie this weekend at Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue. Gates open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at dusk. No ticket is required. Thursday’s show is “Napoleon Dynamite.” Friday’s show is “Moana.” Catch “Fantastic Mr. Fox” on Sunday. Concessions and food truck grub will be available for purchase.

Soaring Wings in Springfield will hold its 19th annual Spring Wine, Beer, Blues, and Balloon Festival on Saturday from 3 to 10:30 p.m. The ticketed event costs $35 for adults, $25 for ages 12 to 20 and free for ages 11 and under. Tickets are available at the gate. The musical lineup includes the award-winning blues artist Vanessa Collier, and hot air balloon rides will be available, weather permitting.

Hops and Harmony is coming up Wednesday, June 7, at Werner Park. Hosted by the Papillion Area Lions Club, the event is the metro area’s premier beer festival with more than 100 different beers available to sample. The fundraiser supports Project Harmony.