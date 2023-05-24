La Vista’s Salute to Summer is coming up Saturday, complete with a new-to-the-area finale.

The city will be the first in the metro area to incorporate drones into its fireworks show to conclude the day.

After a few minutes of traditional fireworks starting around 9:30 p.m., about 150 drones will take to the sky to display various images, including the city’s logo and patriotic symbols. The show will wrap up with additional fireworks.

Another first for the festival: a talent show, organized in cooperation with Omaha Mobile Stage, will be held at 6 p.m. From beginning to end, though, Salute to Summer offers a fantastic opportunity to enjoy Memorial Day weekend with your family.

Find more details on the festival, including a detailed schedule, at salutetosummer.org.

***

A variety of public events will mark Memorial Day across the metropolitan area.

In Omaha, one of two surviving Tuskegee Airmen pilots has been invited to a parade on Saturday. More than 80 entries are expected in the parade, including local veterans. The parade will be followed by a concert at the Gene Leahy Mall with the Marine Corps Band.

A free public exhibit will explore the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots along 11th and Douglas streets in Omaha. The exhibit is sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force and runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

In addition, a fully restored P-51C Mustang flown by the Tuskegee Airmen will be on display at Signature Flight Support near Eppley Airfield from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

On Monday at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road in Papillion, a ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. featuring the laying of wreaths and a flyover by a KC-135 tanker from the Nebraska Air National Guard’s 155th Air Refueling Wing.

Franklin Damann, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, will be the featured speaker. Arrive early: Parking will be limited and likely far from the ceremony.

Bellevue’s Memorial Day ceremony will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the cemetery located at 13th Avenue and Franklin Street.

The Sarpy Serenaders will perform patriotic music, and the colors and service flags will be presented by VFW Post 10785 along with the VFW’s traditional remembrance of the fallen.

The ceremony includes the reading of the general order that established the first Memorial Day ceremony, as well as laying red, white, blue and gold wreaths acknowledging the sacrifices our fallen warriors have made, a rifle volley and the playing of taps.

VFW Post 10785 is looking for volunteers on Thursday at 4 p.m. to help place flags on each veteran’s grave. The post will also set up the Avenue of Flags in Bellevue early Monday morning and will recover grave flags Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Gretna’s American Legion Post 216 will hold its annual Memorial Day program at Peterson Park at 10 a.m. followed by a freewill donation lunch at the legion hall featuring Wicked Eats, a new local food truck. Participants should bring a lawn chair.

***

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

The Papillion Farmers Market returns Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park. No market will be held June 14 due to Papillion Days. Bellevue and Gretna will have farmers markets on Saturdays starting June 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.

La Vista will honor its Hometown Heroes with a event Thursday at 6 p.m. at La Vista City Hall, 8116 Parkview Blvd. Join Mayor Doug Kindig, American Legion Post 32, Papillion La Vista High School musicians and special guest speakers for the patriotic gathering.

Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion invites families to a summer celebration Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the shopping center. Festivities include a DJ, bingo, bounce house, games, food, shaved ice, faint painting, clowns, a magic show and — most important beyond all other child-friendly activities — a live appearance by Bluey at 7 p.m.

The City of Papillion’s SumTur Amphitheater will hold a free community event Saturday starting at 6 p.m. featuring an evening of family-friendly entertainment. The Amazing Lindy will perform magic on stage at 6 p.m. followed by music from The String Beans at 7 p.m. and a showing of the Pixar movie “Lightyear” at dusk. Gates open at 5:30 pm. The concession stand sell drinks and popcorn. The Papillion Taco Guy truck will sell food, and outside food and drink may be brought for this event. No alcohol is allowed at SumTur Amphitheater.

Military members can bring their families to Papio Fun Park, 210 E. Lincoln St., from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and snag an extreme wristband for $5 each — a $24 discount. The deal is offered to members of the military (active duty or retired) as well as health industry, firefighters and police officers and applies to their entire family. The wristband is good for unlimited go-karts, miniature golf, laser tag and other activities.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, DJ’s Dugout has rented out Omaha’s Werner Park on Sunday for a free concert by Lemon Fresh Day. Doors open at 3 p.m. with free parking and free entry, as well as free access to the Family Fun Zone at Werner Park. Stadium vendors will offer concessions for sale. All DJ’s locations will be closed so employees can come enjoy the party, too.