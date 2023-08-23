Last week was a good excuse for me to return to my old stomping grounds in Sarpy County.

I had planned to check out the tour of the new jail on Friday, but the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners announced the tours were canceled so it could divert its efforts to investigating the recent murder in the old jail.

Instead, I headed out to Gretna to check out the new YMCA nearing completion at Gretna Crossing Park. (And, oh man, I can’t wait to see the park, you guys!)

In anticipation of the big opening, the Gretna Crossing YMCA is offering limited tours to the public through Wednesday, Sept. 13. People can see some of the different areas, ask questions and join in-person, should they so choose.

The tours are open on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. — except for this Wednesday and Friday, which are canceled due to final construction updates.

On Labor Day, the building will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The YMCA is also hosting drop-in job interviews on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

Those interested should enter from the north entrance, as the park is still under construction. The address of the Gretna Crossing YMCA is Make sure you enter from the north side of the park due to some street closures. The address is 12358 S. 208th Ave.

As the opening of the anticipated recreation and aquatics center nears, so does completion of the entire Gretna Crossing Park project.

The park will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 16. The city has been keeping things a bit “under wraps” ahead of the event.

The rain-or-shine opening day activities, grand opening and community event begins at 10 a.m. at the amphitheater located at 21280 Capehart Road.

Among the park’s amenities are an outdoor water park with multi-story slides and lazy river; softball, baseball, football and soccer fields; an outdoor amphitheater; an 18-hole disc golf course; a fishing pond; playgrounds; a dog park; nature areas and outdoor classrooms; miles of hiking trails; picnic areas; and, of course, the state-of-the-art YMCA.

The new YMCA building is beautiful and, if I lived a bit closer to Gretna, I’d certainly want to be a member.

As a lover of the outdoors, I’m excited to see the greater park itself, particularly the fishing pond and dog park. The new outdoor water park is a huge draw, too. I hope to see some of you at the grand opening.

Here’s a look at what else is happening this week in Sarpy County:

OngoingThe Sarpy County Museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue has its annual quilt exhibition through Sept. 2 The Great Sarpy County Quilt Exhibition features more than 50 quilts from the community.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

The Springfield Platteview High School homecoming parade will be at 7 p.m. down Main Street. There will be food trucks set up at Second and Main streets from 5 to 8 p.m. Pep rally and awards begin at 8 p.m. in the Sarpy County Fairgrounds north parking lot and fireworks by Wild Willy’s begin at dusk.

Friday, Aug. 25

Live music begins with David Downing at 6 p.m. followed by Funk Trek at 7 p.m. outside the La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road. BVM Fries Guys food truck begins serving at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

The Bellevue Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park, 20th and Franklin. Food and vendors, rain or shine.

Falconwood Park in Bellevue is hosting Hippie Fest from noon to 7 p.m., 905 Allied Road. The event features live music, bohemian shopping, a vintage hippie car show, DIY tie-dye, giant bubble garden, cirque performers, children’s activities, drum circles, delicious food and more. All ages are welcome and children 10 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at hippiefest.org.

The Midwest Pirate Festival is this weekend at the Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St. There will be live entertainment and performances, vendors and much more pirate-themed fun. A complete list of events and vendors can be found at mwpiratefest.com. Tickets can be purchased online as well.

The Papillion Public Library is hosting a children’s workshop in partnership with The Rose Theater. Find more information at papillionpubliclibrary.org.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Learn about genealogy with the Greater Omaha Genealogical Society at 1:30 p.m. at the La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road. Ages 16 and up. This month, they are covering courthouse records.

