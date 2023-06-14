A flyer the City of Papillion posted at Papillion Landing caught my eye this past week.

It declares, “We are a beautiful, diverse Papillion community.” Photos of monarch butterflies accompany “all ages,” “all abilities,” “all sizes,” “all creeds & religions,” “all races & ethnicities” and “all cultures & identities.”

The flyer concludes, “Community Means All” along with the city’s slogan, “Feels Like Home.”

I couldn’t help but think of a couple in the Halleck Park neighborhood who received an anonymous letter from a neighbor that reflects a diametrically opposed view of what Papillion should be — attempting to make them feel alienated and unwelcome because of their decision to fly a rainbow-colored pride flag outside their home.

The vile letter says “... you are telling us you are a full fledge liberal, you are also telling us you really don’t belong in this neighborhood ...” and goes on to point out how some countries execute LGBTQ people, although they use a different term as a slur instead.

No one should feel threatened like that, by their neighbors no less, and especially not over a display so innocuous as a rainbow pride flag. In my estimation, their son had the right response: “We need a bigger flag.”

I also couldn’t help but think of another flag, or rather a pair of them, displayed on a flagpole also in the Halleck Park area.

The flags in question are a Confederate battle flag that’s paired with what some internet searching identifies as Balkenkreuz flag, one used by the Nazis during World War II.

It’s hard to take those flags as anything other than symbols promoting white supremacy and rejecting the personhood of certain people in all those various groups identified by the city’s diversity message. It’s hard seeing them brazenly flying here in Sarpy County.

In this column, I try to avoid wading into political topics too often. But I don’t feel the least bit concerned about coming out opposed to bigotry and hatred, particularly associated with the lost causes represented by those two flags.

Now, to be clear, the person showing those flags has the right to do so. Their neighbors, and the broader community, have every right to judge them for it, too. We live in a country where freedom of expression is broadly protected, and even odious viewpoints are permitted.

But I believe it’s worth being aware of what’s happening in our community — which means how everyone is being treated, not just those who feel falsely entitled to choose who among us has permission to live here.

n n n

Papillion Days is back for its 76th installment.

The festival starts Wednesday with a Family Fun Night that includes face painting, ballot artist and an ice cream social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Spring Beans Band plays 6 to 7 p.m., with the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club Parade at 7 p.m. and Duck Paddle at 7:30 p.m.

A carnival and market runs Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., with a fireworks show planned once it’s dark Friday evening. Ben Justman of the Sarpy County Museum will give a talk Friday at noon at the Sump Memorial Library on the history of the Papillion Days celebration.

Saturday features an earlier parade start, 10 a.m., with festivities lasting about two hours along Washington Street. The market and carnival runs noon to 11 p.m. Moving Vets Forward will hold a car show from 4 to 9 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, and Wildlife Encounters will offer shows at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the park shelter.

Papillion Days concludes Sunday with a Boy Scout pancake feed from 8 to 11 a.. at the park shelter. The market and carnival runs from noon to 6 p.m., and Wildlife Encounter will put on a show at 2 p.m. The Papillion Area Concert Band will put on a show to conclude Papillion Days at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater.

Find more at papillionfoundation.org/papillion-days.

n n n

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

The City of La Vista will hold a trivia night at Heights Draft Room, 7861 Main St., Suite H, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Advanced registration is not required for teams of two to four people. Santiago’s Mexican Food Truck will offer a dinner option. Additional trivia nights are planned July 12 and Aug. 9.

Families are invited to learn about dinosaurs at the La Vista Public Library on Thursday at 2 p.m. during “Dino-Mania!”

Play family lawn games at the Sump Memorial Library in Papillion from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday as part of a weekly outdoor program.

Catch Music in the Park in Bellevue’s Washington Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. This week’s show features Carmelita & The International Quartet playing music from around the world.

Shadow Lake Towne Center will host Highway 6 performing classic rock as part of the Music & Memories Summer Concert Series at the Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, 7902 Towne Center Parkway in Papillion. The show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Fontenelle Forest’s Camp Brewster Lodge in Bellevue will host the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s annual native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Fontenelle Forest staff will also be on hand to explain the importance of native plants.

Head to SumTur Amphitheater for a dusk viewing of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on Saturday evening as part of the Starlight Movie Series. An opening performance by Vertigo starts at 7:30 p.m. when gates open to the venue.

Catch a showing of the movie “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” at the Gretna Public Library starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.