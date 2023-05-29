Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Libraries across Sarpy County are ready to welcome community members to spend the next couple months reading and learning.

There are incentives for kids to read, but libraries will be hosting many other activities to for kids, teens and adults to enjoy this summer.

BELLEVUE

The Bellevue Public Library's summer reading program might be better described as a summer library program.

“It’s so much more than just reading,” said Michelle Bullock, children’s librarian.

“Find Your Voice” is the theme for the children’s summer library program at the Bellevue library, which runs June 1 through July 31.

Families with children from birth through the sixth grade are invited to read, create and engage in more than 80 activities.

This includes children’s cooking classes that make pizza, cookies and other treats. Kids can learn to make bracelets or songbirds in a shadow box.

Also available are Lego clubs, stamp clubs, plus frequent speakers and storytelling for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.

There are even babysitting certification clinics where 11- to 18-year-olds can learn the basics of child development, safety, nutrition, and more through Nebraska Extension.

In celebration of America’s birthday, children can create tiny floats to show off in an Independence Day parade.

New this year, Bullock said, are family movie nights, and a kitty cafe where kids can play or even adopt a kitten.

For registration info or other questions on these and other events, contact Bullock at michelle.bullock@bellevue.nt or call 402-293-3158.

The library also has a summer program for teens in grades 7 through 12 that include such creative activities like making strawberry peach green tea, beaded rainbows for hanging on the window or even edible balm made from natural, vegan ingredients.

Teens can also sign up for the fourth-annual virtual baking contest recreating a semi-difficult recipe from the comfort of their kitchen.

“There is a ton of stuff going on in just two months,” said Crystal Anderson, young adult librarian.

For registration or questions, contact Anderson at crystal.anderson@bellevue.net or call 402-682-6673.

More information on the library is also available at bellevuelibrary.org.

PAPILLION

The Papillion Public Library has no shortage of activities.

It kicks off on Thursday, June 1, with family lawn games, followed the next day with teen tech time. On Saturday, June 3, the library hosts Wildlife Encounters featuring different kinds of local critters.

“Last year, we had goats and bunnies,” said Lacy Partlow, assistant library director.

The library is also partnering with Special Olympics for young athletes camps, a sports and play program for children ages 2 through 7 that's open to those with or without intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The library will also host family bingo on Monday evenings, plus a discussion on birds of prey on June 30.

For more information, call the Papillion Public Library at 402-597-2040 or visit papillion.org/library.

LA VISTA

Registration for summer reading opens Thursday, June 1.

Paper reading logs can be picked up from the library. Readers or their guardians must have an active library card to participate. After completing the reading challenges, the participants can bring their paper reading log back to the library for a prize.

The library is also sponsoring the 100 Acts of Kindness Challenge in which participants are encourage to do some good deeds this summer by spreading kindness wherever they go.

Participants who finish will be eligible for the chance to win a special prize.

Families can kick off the summer fun Friday, June 2, at 11:30 a.m. with a free outdoor storytime and book giveaway. Bring your lunch to Southwind Park next to the library to welcome Lana Juacek, the librarian at Liberty Middle School, who will bring along her therapy dogs.

For more information, call 402-537-3900 or visit cityoflavista.org/library.

GRETNA

For the summer program, parents can create accounts for their kids on READsquared. Download the app so as to show prizes to the business listed.

They can log the number of minutes their children read or are read to each day. For every hour read, their children can unlock a prize.

Take the device to the business listed, and show them the notification email. They can also show them the correct badge in the READsquared app. They can pick up prizes any time from the time they receive the notification until Aug. 31.

The library is offering something new this year. In addition to earning a prize, for each hour of reading, children can earn a ticket to one of numerous raffle prize baskets. The kids can earn up to twenty tickets.

Events are offered every weekday during June and July, including chocolate olympics on Monday, June 5, at 3:30 p.m. at the main library, and a special presentation by Wildlife Encounters at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna United Methodist Church.

For more information, call 402-332-4480. Find complete information on the summer program at gretnapubliclibrary.org/#summer.

SPRINGFIELD

“All Together Now” is this year’s summer theme at the Springfield Memorial Library.

Scheduled activities this summer include Alphabet Adventures every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for preschoolers. Other activities are announced at facebook.com/SMLibrary665

For more information, call 402-253-2797 or visit libraries.ne.gov/springfield.