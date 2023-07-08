An Omaha man was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for rifling through mail at the Papillion Post Office to steal cash and valuables.

Jeffrey Bowlin, 55, of Omaha, was sentenced July 6 in federal court in Omaha by Judge Brian C. Buescher, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr. Bowlin also will pay $855.37 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

In April and May of 2022, Bowlin had been placed on leave from his position as manager of distribution operations for the U.S. Postal Service, according to the release.

On multiple occasions, Bowlin "donned a mask, hood, and gloves" to enter the Papillion Post Office at night to go through packages, mail and postal employee work areas. He took cash, controlled substances and other items of value, the release states.

An investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General identified at least 40 victims.