A lot of treasure’s can be found at Bellevue’s newest business.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Saturday, Aug. 12, at Treasured Things New to You in Olde Towne across from Dairy Queen.

“It’s a unique store that Bellevue needs,” said Diane Bruce, president of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. “There’s not another store like it in Bellevue. There’s something for everyone.”

Treasured Things offers a wide variety of items like vases, dishes, glassware, serving trays, blankets, kitchen items, mirrors, dolls and more, as well as antiques.

“It’s exciting,” said Jewell Davis, co-owner with her daughter, Nancy Davis Robles and daughter-in-law Nikki Davis. “It’s more of a boutique. I call it my little boutique.”

Jewell has a section of the store featuring items from the Aztec Indian culture. Other store sections feature consignment vendors who rent space there to sell their items.

These vendors have items in various cultures, Jewell said, like American classic, American farm, country and mid-century.

Bruce said it’s nice that the store offers a place where local vendors can sell their items in their own section, not to mention it breathes new life into what was once a thrift store.

“It’s a win/win for everybody,” she said.

"This is a great store," said Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike. "There are a lot of different things to look at.”