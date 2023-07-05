esidents of the metropolitan area are encouraged to offer feedback to the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency about how to best engage the public on its planning activities.

MAPA's Board of Directors released a public participation plan for comment. Residents of the area have until Aug. 5 to chime in on the best way to received public participation.

Find the plan at tinyurl.com/DraftPPP2023. Send comments to transportation@mapacog.org or via U.S. Mail to MAPA, 2222 Cuming St., Omaha, NE. 68102.

MAPA provides local governments with planning and technical support, and it serves Sarpy, Douglas, Cass and Washington counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie and Mills counties in Iowa.