For a short while, Bellevue was poised to become Nebraska’s big city.

Bellevue was the first territorial capital of Nebraska, and it nearly became the political and economic center of the state, if not for the vagaries of history.

The Nebraska Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists rededicated a historical marker on Sunday, June 11, commemorating Bellevue’s brief time as the capital.

In a ceremony outside the Bellevue Log Cabin near Washington Park, the organization took time for patriotic displays and reflection upon the history of the community.

“We ask you to bless this marker, which memorializes the rich history of Bellevue and in grateful remembrance of the brave men and women who settled here with their visions of a bright future,” DAC state treasurer Bev Schuele said in an invocation during the rededication ceremony.

Ben Justman, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum, provided an overview of the early history of Bellevue as it connected to the marker.

“The infant Nebraska Territory in the 1850s needed leadership,” Justman said.

After the first pick for governor — William Orlando Butler of Kentucky, who was a general in the Mexican-American War — declined, a 47-year-old lawyer got the job.

As the marker explains:

President Franklin Pierce appointed Francis Burt of South Carolina the first territorial governor of Nebraska on May 30, 1854. Burt arrived in Bellevue on Oct. 6, and Chief Justice Fenner Ferguson administered the oath of office to Burt on Oct. 16.

However, Burt has taken ill on his journey to Nebraska and died two days later at the Presbyterian Bellevue Mission House on Oct. 18, 1854.

“And with that,” Justman said, “Bellevue’s aspirations of serving as the territorial capital really eroded.”

“The future was very bright for Bellevue in 1854,” Justman continued. “Very quickly, that positive history started to melt away. Burt’s successor was Thomas Cuming, a 25-year-old New Yorker, who assumed the role of acting governor.

His four-month tenure was detrimental to Bellevue’s political ascendancy.

“Thomas Cuming didn’t have the connections, the interest and the political capital that was down at Bellevue, so he moved to a small, seedy town to the north, which today is Omaha,” Justman said.

The historical marker stands as a reminder of what the community might have been — for better or worse — had illness not overcome Burt and had the seat of political power remained in Bellevue.

Justman said the marker itself was first dedicated on Feb. 16, 1934, according to a clipping in the Papillion Times. The great-great-granddaughter of Cuming was on hand for the installation, and a speech that day described Bellevue as “the Plymouth of the West.”

“So much American history, local history, but also Native American history and, in some cases, even international history started right here in Bellevue,” Justman said.

Eventually, the marker faded into history. The marker was originally placed at what was being called the territorial capital building that later became a library, and the marker moved several times, settling in Washington Park.

“We don’t know if, over the years, during remodels, renovations, whatever, somebody put it away for safekeeping or took it home,” said DAC honorary state regent Kathy Ocasio. “Maybe it’s sitting somewhere in somebody’s attic. We don’t know, but it disappeared.”

But the Daughters of the American Colonists saw fit to commission a new marker to be placed outside the log cabin, the oldest non-Native American structure in the state.

Ocasio said the group received a $1,000 grant last year and fundraised additional money to replace the lost marker.

“Hopefully, people will now begin to study and understand how important the history of our little local community here in Bellevue really is,” Ocasio said.

Bellevue’s role as a jumping off point for western expansion is deeply connected to its brief time as the capital, as remembered by the historical marker.

“I’m glad to see it back on the historical landscape,” Justman said.