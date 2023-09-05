The Gretna United Methodist Church will host a community mental health forum featuring discussions on a variety of mental health topics.

The discussions will be held on the second and fourth Thursdays in September and October, said Vicki Lyons of the church's mental health task force.

"Join us for a four session community forum on mental health wellness and awareness," Lyons said in an email. "An open house the last week will allow the public to get connected to local mental health resources."

The forum sessions are:

• Sept. 14 — Mental Health 101: Mary Byrd (LMHP) with Tyler Byrd (LIMHP) from Community Wellness in Omaha will go over the difference among anxiety, stress, sadness and depression. The focus will be on how to help people and families use health coping skills to deal with life situations and mental health concerns.

• Sept. 28 — Adolescent Mental Health: Gretna high school counselors Carole Carraher, Melissa Ryan and Cassie Benak will take a team approach to discuss the troubles and needs of adolescents. Learn how parents, grandparents and neighbors can assist local youth.

• Oct. 12 — Anxiety: Claire Cunningham (LMHP) from Kearney will focus on anxiety and treatments for this prominent social problem.

• Oct. 26 — Suicide Prevention & Open House: The Kim Foundation will provide insight into suicide prevention and offer local resources for mental health care, and local therapists and organizations will offer information in an open house format from 6 to 8 p.m.

The speakers will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Sessions will be held at the church at 11457 S. 204th St. in Gretna.

The sessions are free and open to any adults and adolescents. Free child care for younger children will be available. Registration is not required.

Anyone with questions about the forum can contact Lyons or the Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer. Call 402-332-3213 or email office@gretnaumc.com.