A regional employer plans to move its Omaha operations to Papillion.

Mid States Utility and Keizer Refrigeration will build a 50,000-square-foot facility just north of the Amazon fulfillment center in Papillion, according to its real estate broker.

Investors Realty, which represented the company, announced the sale of 38.5 acres at 14289 Prairie Corners Road for an undisclosed price. It was one of the last undeveloped industrial sites along the Highway 50 corridor.

A spokesperson for Keizer reached by the Times declined to comment. In a social media post, Papillion Mayor David Black called the company a great addition to the growing industrial and employment base in Papillion.