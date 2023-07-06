A dozen scholarships were recently announced through the Midlands Community Foundation.

Nine of MCF's charitable funds recently awarded scholarships to area students:

• The Alex Shives Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Jackson Mann. The $2,500 scholarship is available to a graduating senior from either Papillion La Vista high school who has participated on the boys or girls golf team.

• The Bob Mohr Baseball Scholarship was awarded to Jake Franks and Hunter Jones. The $1,500 scholarship is available to students in pursuit of higher education who are enrolled and play baseball for Papillion La Vista High School.

• The Chris Stauffer Scholarship was awarded to Kolby Majerus. The $1,000 scholarship is available to graduates of York High School, under the age of 25, who are attending a trade school.

• The GHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Sydney Burns. The $1,000 scholarship is available to a graduating Gretna High School senior.

• The John J. and Doris M. Burford Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Steven Buer Jr. and Carrie Hirschfeld. This $1,000 scholarship is available to two graduating high school seniors or full-time college students enrolled to major in or currently majoring in nursing or pre-law.

• The Kaiti Williams Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Addison Miller. The $2,000 scholarship is available to a female athlete pursuing a higher education and participating in sports at the collegiate level who is a graduate of Papillion La Vista South High School.

• The Max and Jane Meier Family Scholarship was awarded to Sara Glass. The $2,500 scholarship is available to a graduating senior from Papillion La Vista High School who plans to further their education in business.

• The Papillion Softball Woolhiser Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Clare Ullery and Mariah Unverzagt. The $500 scholarship is available to graduating female seniors from either Papillion La Vista high school who played recreational or select softball for the Papillion Softball Organization for a minimum of three years.

• The Sarpy County Bar Association Scholarship was awarded to Kylin Roach and Kourtynie Wickwire. The $1,500 scholarship is available to students studying criminal justice, criminology, sociology, psychology or pre-law.

In addition, three Gretna Community Foundation charitable funds awarded scholarships:

• The Addisyn Pfeifer Scholarship was awarded to William Brewer. The $1,500 scholarship is available to Gretna High School graduating seniors who are NSAA recognized student athletes.

• The Bob and Vicki Andersen Scholarship was awarded to Lilly Burkhart. The scholarship is available to a Gretna High School graduating senior who plans to attend trade school.

• The Gretna Chamber of Commerce Scholarship was awarded to Danika Temoshek. The $1,000 scholarship is available to a Gretna High School graduating senior interested in pursuing a career in business or entrepreneurship.

Scholarship funds can be established at MCF to help local students pursue their dreams and goals at colleges, universities, trade or technical schools after graduation. These funds allow donors to give back to the community through their name or the name of a loved one while also receiving tax benefits.