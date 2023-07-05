The Midlands Community Foundation awarded $318,944 in grants to support a variety of programs and initiatives in the foundation's areas of focus including arts, community and economic development, education, health and human services.

“We are thrilled to support these incredible organizations and the important work they are doing in our community,” executive director Diane Knicky said in a news release. “We believe that by investing in these nonprofits, we can help improve the quality of life for the residents of Sarpy and Cass counties.”

An American Rescue Plan Act grant awarded by Sarpy County last year provided additional funding that the Midlands Community Foundation helped distribute.

“MCF is honored to have been chosen to administer this funding," board president Tom Ackley. "We are grateful for the county’s trust in MCF to work with our nonprofit leaders who have years of experience in identifying and addressing significant community needs. This additional ARPA funding has allowed us to extend our reach and provide critical resources to organizations serving our community."

This is the second of two grant distributions this fiscal year. MCF's next grant deadline is Aug. 1 for funds distributed in October.

This cycle's awards were:

• American Reforestation Initiative - $5,000

• Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation - $5,000

• Dollar Energy Funds Inc. - $10,000

• Educational Service Unit #3 Foundation - $3,800

• Foster Love - $2,500

• The Furniture Project - $5,000

• Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County - $50,000

• Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy Inc. - $7,534

• Housing Foundation for Sarpy County - $15,000

• Kade Reiman Memorial Foundation - $5,000

• Louisville Area Foundation - $5,000

• Mercy Housing Midwest - $6,400

• Merry Makers Association - $4,000

• Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless - $15,000

• MilkWorks - $3,500

• Nebraska Multi-Sport Complex - $20,000

• NeighborGood - $45,480

• Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty Inc. - $35,000

• Omaha Sports Commission - $5,000

• Opera Omaha Inc. - $4,000

• Papillion La Vista Community Theatre - $1,000

• Papillion Senior Center - $2,000

• Plattsmouth Police Department - $4,000

• Radio Talking Book Service - $2,500

• Sarpy County Historical Society - $4,000

• Scatter Joy Acres - $8,000

• Sheltering Tree - $22,460

• Special Olympics Nebraska - $2,000

• Springfield Volunteer Fire Department Inc. - $4,070

• TeamMates Mentoring Program of Bellevue - $2,700

• United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska - $4,000

• Youth Emergency Services Inc. - $10,000