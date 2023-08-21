The Midwest Pirate Festival returns to the Bellevue Berry Farm on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.

The annual event “is a land-locked weekend filled with pirate fun and nautical adventure,” according to its website.

Several vendors will be on site, selling everything from food and clothes to souvenirs.

The event will feature five stages for live entertainment, including musicians, dancers and acrobats.

Fencing lessons will be taught by The Omaha Metro Armed Combat Academy throughout the festival, and the Omaha Hell Hounds will be conducting Medieval combat each day.

Each day will offer a $100 cash treasure hunt as well as various puzzles and scavenger hunts.

A rum tasting will be held each day at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. for festival-goers over 21. The rum tasting requires a separate $25 ticket and includes a specialty shot glass for participants.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at purplepass.com and cost $14 for adults and $8 for children age 12 and under. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets for $10 per person.

A complete list of events and vendors can be found at mwpiratefest.com.