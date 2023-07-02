Mike’l Severe has been named executive director of The Jet Award Foundation, its first in the organization’s 12-year history.

His hire is reflective of the growth of the organization in recent years, according to a news release.

The foundation works to provide scholarships for low-income and first-generation students. Named in honor of 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, the national honor is given to the top return specialist in college football.

Severe is a longtime fixture in local media, including at KETV, 1620 The Zone and the Omaha World-Herald. Most recently, he was a communications specialist for the City of Papillion.

“We are delighted to have Mike’l join The Jet Award Foundation as its leader,” said Vince Leisey, chair of The Jet Award Foundation Board. “His long history in local sports and the media space makes him a perfect fit.”

Severe said he’s excited about the opportunity.

"Having served as The Jet Award Foundation’s volunteer media coordinator and on the selection committee for the best returner in college football, I’m familiar with the progress the organization has made,” he said.