Papillion La Vista High School students are giving back to the community.

After the American Cancer Society asked for help moving 140 new mattresses and box springs into the ACS Hope Lodge, the Monarch football team volunteered.

Coach Tim Williams and 45 of his Monarch football players showed up with gusto and "tackled" the job like champs, finishing the work much more quickly than the ACS had hoped.

As part of their summer camp to prepare for the school year, the PLHS marching band collected donations and assembled birthday bags for the NeighborGood Pantry. Each of the more than 60 bags contained the supplies for a birthday party including cake mix, oil, icing, plates, napkins, candles and party favors.

The project was led by PLHS teachers Tim Keller and Linda Ussery.