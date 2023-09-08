Six days after facing off in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic final, No. 5 Papillion-La Vista and No. 1 Gretna both advanced to Monday’s Metro Tournament final with two wins each on Friday at Papillion Landing.

The final will be played on Monday at 7 p.m. at Gretna High School.

SEMIFINALS

No. 5 Papillion-La Vista 12, Omaha Westside 2 (4 inn.)

The Monarchs routed the Warriors to reach the Metro final, scoring six runs in the third. Morgan Byrd, Peyton Ivener and Macey Butcher all had two RBIs each, while Maizey Carpenter and Kamira Botos added one.

Carly Bertolini (W, 4 IP, 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 strikeouts) held the Warriors in check as Papio clinched their spot in the conference tournament final on Monday.

No. 1 Gretna 5, No. 4 Millard North 1

The Dragons were boosted by a two-run fourth-inning home run by Carlie Muhlbach to send Gretna to their second-straight tournament final.

Alexis Jensen (W, CG, 3 hits, 1 earned run) struck out 14 Mustangs in the win.

QUARTERFINALS

No. 5 Papillion-La Vista 3, No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South 1 (6 inn.)

Alexa Epley’s RBI single opened the scoring for the Titans in the top of the second inning, but the Monarchs quickly hit back in the bottom half on an RBI single by Alexa Taylor and a sacrifice fly by Maizey Carpenter.

“For the most part, we had quality at bats throughout the game. We got a couple holes in our lineup,” Titans head coach Tom Horton said. “They did what they needed to do to win, so on our side of it, we just couldn't string our heads together. We got hits, we just couldn't get enough of them to get the runs across.”

A big part of limiting the Titans bats were Papio pitchers Amanda Gibilisco (W, 4 IP, 5 hits, 1 earned run, 4 strikeouts) and Carly Bertolini (S, 2 IP, 1 hit, 1 strikeout).

“They’re kind of different, you know, they throw different pitches and so it's a different look,” Monarchs head coach Todd Petersen said. “We get started getting in (games against) these better teams … we have to make sure we look to use both, because that's an advantage for us. And so they gotta get used to that scenario, because (when) you get to the postseason, you get in tough games, you're going to use two pitchers, so you just got to be ready for that.”

Papio South freshman Hannah Winans (L, 5 IP, 7 hits, 3 earned runs) had effectively a quality start (measured as 6 IP with 3 earned runs or fewer in MLB). But some “freshman, sophomore moments” tied up the Titans.

“We're still playing good and as we're young, we know (with) our growth, stuff’s gonna come,” Horton said. “We did have a couple of what we're calling freshmen, sophomore moments, even in today's game that we won't see again in a year, probably won't even see again next week.”

Gretna 10, Millard South 0 (4 inn.)

The Dragons opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a trio of RBI singles Alexis Jensen, Emerson Johnson and Brylee Heard put Class A’s No. 1 team ahead early.

Johnson tacked on two more with a single in the bottom of the fourth, and Heard added another along with Brylee Rupiper.

Krystal Carter-Russ also drove in two runs in a Dragon rout of the Patriots.

CONSOLATION

Bellevue East 9, Omaha Burke 1

Bellevue West 6, Omaha Westview 1

Gretna East 12, Omaha North 4

Omaha South 8, Omaha Bryan 5