LINCOLN -- After a big rivalry win, No. 6 Papillion-La Vista suffered a setback Thursday night with an upset 10-7 loss to Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest Field.

The Knights stood strong against the Monarchs rushing attack, holding Payton Prestito and Jordan Barrientos to just 102 yards on 26 carries, the lone Papio touchdown coming on a third-quarter run by Barrientos. Prestito also led the team in tackles with nine, one sack and grabbed an interception.

But the Knights knocked a 29-yard field goal just over the upright with 11:47 left in the fourth, and held firm with a game-winning stop on fourth-and-20 with 42 seconds left.

Papio QB Tavien Pirtle was just 8-for-28 for 100 yards.

The Monarchs travel to Lincoln Southwest next Friday at 7 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista (2-1) 0 0 7 0 -- 7

Lincoln Southeast (1-2) 7 0 0 3 -- 10