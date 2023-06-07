A challenge to Sarpy County Republican Party leadership is the latest battleground in an internal conflict between populists and traditionalists.

The Nebraska Examiner reported Wednesday on how the leadership of the state party has encouraged local organizing by "patriots" with a more populist brand of conservative, aligned with former President Donald Trump, against fellow establishment Republicans, such as those aligned with former Gov. Pete Ricketts.

In late May, Sarpy County saw an effort to remove a six-year county chair receive push back from the state's top elected Republicans.

A letter on Gov. Jim Pillen's campaign letterhead describe the attempt to remove Sarpy County GOP Chairwoman Nora Sandine “unprecedented” and “gross overreach."

Michael Tiedeman, a leader in a group calling itself Sarpy County Conservatives, told the Examiner that the group has been pushing for change since shortly after the Nebraska GOP leadership team took at the state convention in Kearney last summer.

“(Sandine) wanted people on the central committee who would do what she wanted," Tiedeman told the online news outlet.

Read the full story from Examiner in the June 14 issue of the Sarpy County Times.