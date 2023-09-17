The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced Friday it had awarded $2.5 million to the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation.

The foundation is building a Vietnam War memorial in Papillion near SumTur Amphitheater.

State lawmakers appropriated funds to be given to a not-for-profit organization to complete construction of a memorial to honor the Nebraska military personnel who were killed in action during the Vietnam War, according to a news release.

An official presentation of the donation is anticipated in the next few weeks.

The memorial anticipates opening on March 29, 2024, which is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, marking the date of withdrawal from South Vietnam.

For more information on the memorial or to donate to the memorial, visit nvvmf.org.