Nebraska’s path to statehood wasn’t always smooth, at least in the early years of the Nebraska Territory.

That was the subject of a lecture by Nebraska author Jeff Barnes last Wednesday that kicked off this year’s Arrows to Aerospace celebration in Bellevue.

As he discussed his latest book, "The Mad' Queen of the Prairies: The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory." The term "queen" was a nickname to encourage settlers to move to this area.

The name Nebraska came from Ñí Brásge, a word used by the Otoe tribe of Native Americans to describe the Platte River.

The first time the name Nebraska was spelled out like that was from the famous author, Washington Irving, Barnes said.

At one time, the territory stretched all the way north to Canada, he added.

Though Nebraska would not become a state until 1867, there was nonetheless a need for government, including a governor and a state capital city, in its early years.

In 1854, U.S. President Franklin Pierce selected a man named William Butler to become the state’s first governor, but turned it down.

Pierce’s second choice was a South Carolina politician named Francis Burt, who accepted the post.

He was sworn in on Oct. 18, 1854.

“He died just two days after being sworn in,” Barnes said.

A few days later, a man named Tom Cuming became acting governor and one of his first duties in that role was a census of the territory and preparations for the territory’s first legislative session.

“However, the census takers had no idea where the boundaries of the Nebraska Territory were,” Barnes said.

Many Iowa residents crossed the river to be counted, he added. That’s because the big issue was the selection of a state capital city.

Chances were good that a well-populated town would be named the capital. This would then be good economic news for Iowans directly across the Missouri River, according to Barnes.

Cuming organized eight counties, four north of the Platte River, the other four south of the river — which favored Bellevue as the new capital city.

Cuming, who was living with his family across the river in Council Bluffs, wanted Omaha to be the capital city.

He allocated a majority of the legislative representation to those northern counties, even though the southern counties had a larger population.

“People from the south were angry,” Barnes said.

Though Omaha was unofficially chosen as the capital city, Nebraska’s first capital building was in Council Bluffs at the Pacific House, owned by Sam Bayliss and where Cuming and his family lived, according to Barnes. Eventually, a legislative building was erected on the Omaha side.

That still didn’t satisfy many, who wanted the capital moved elsewhere.

“We had options all over the place,” Barnes said. “Some cities were just on paper.”

The Nebraska lawmakers could have made history concerning women’s rights, Barnes said.

A Council Bluffs woman, Amelia Bloomer, was a leading proponent for the right of women to vote, he said. In 1856, the lawmakers, inspired by her speeches, tried to create a law allowing women to vote.

It died, however, on the last day of that year’s session. (Years later, Wyoming would become the first state to allow women to vote.)

“That could have happened in Nebraska, but didn’t because there was no agreement on where the capital would be,” Barnes said.

In other historical tidbits, an economic panic in 1857 caused the collapse of many banks, he said.

“The Nebraska City bank was the only one to survive,” Barnes said.

In 1858, Omaha was designated as the new territorial capital.

And, according to Barnes, Nebraska City was the first city to be incorporated.

His lecture, at the Bellevue Public Library, was the first of many Arrows to Aerospace activities, all sponsored by the Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club.

A free lunch that included bingo attracted nearly 100 on Friday at the Bellevue Senior Center.

Among those attending was Janice Bazar.

“It’s wonderful. It’s great that Kiwanis does this,” she said.

Jan Austin, sitting at the same table, agreed.

“We really appreciate the Kiwanis Club for putting this on for the community club.”

This annual celebration started more than 50 years ago by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and was known as Bellevue Days, according to Karen Mier, president of the local Kiwanis Club.

Eventually, though, the chamber began looking for another organization to continue this tradition.

“That’s when the Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club took over,” Mier said. “That was 35 years ago.”

The name was eventually changed to Arrows to Aerospace to represent the old and the new of the area, she said.

Saturday’s events included a morning parade down Mission Avenue, followed by games, music and other activities in Washington Park.