A beloved family-owned Mexican restaurant destroyed in a fire last year faces new challenges.

Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food was family owned and operated since 1987, and the family hoped in the wake of the tragedy to rebuild.

The family still owns the land at 7110 Railroad Ave. in Bellevue, according to Sarpy County property records.

The building was considered a total loss, and thieves stole liquor from the bar and whatever money they could from the register and desk drawers from the smoldering building after the fire, which was caused by a frozen chimney.

Still today, the nightmare continues.

The City of Bellevue opted not to fund a request for $125,000 in kitchen equipment with its federal Community Development Block Grant funds, which can be used for economic development.

The current estimate cost of restoring the restaurant is $1.7 million, which is about $500,000 above the original estimate.

The situation has left the restaurant with more questions than answers.

"We're possibly looking at a new location — something existing that doesn't need a whole lot of work — but there's no concrete answer right now," said Michelle Lyons, taco. "It's really about wanting to build on our old lot. I wasn't expecting 1.7 million reasons why we can't."

The family believes that price tag, based on current economic conditions, is absurd for such a small building.

Despite not having a brick-and-mortar location, customers are eager to return for the food that made Nettie's famous.

The restaurant is renowned for its unique, affordable and generously portioned menu items including its spicy chili, giant enchiladas, flaky fried tacos and margaritas.

Nettie's revived operation for its first-ever Taco Tuesday hosted at Papio Pub in downtown Papillion on Tuesday, Sept. 5, which proved a monumental success. (The restaurant had previously packed Ralston's Stocks and Bond for a fundraiser in January to benefit former employees.)

A shoulder-to-shoulder line in an endless rotation filled the pub waiting for pick-up orders and tables to empty. Many of the eager customers have known and loved the restaurant for decades.

"They serve a platter, not little enchiladas. You get a lot of meat and you get a lot of cheese," said Randy Eddy, who had been coming to Nettie's with his wife Kim for more than 30 years. "I have been all around this country, and this is the best Mexican food I've ever eaten."

With huge fan following, Nettie's hosted the taco night in collaboration with Papio Pub as an experimental avenue of servicing customers while the family sorts out the official game plan.

"We wanted to see how successful it was for the bar and how worth our time it is," said Lyons, who referred to hosting future Taco Tuesdays.

With so many developing roadblocks it's been increasingly difficult for owners and operators to keep the public informed.

"We've had a lot of people coming out and asking questions like 'are you rebuilding?', 'I don't see anything happening', 'we drove by there's nothing going on,'" explained Lyons. "I try to answer everyone back as good as I can, but I only have so much time."

Even if a new building was in the works, many of the former Nettie's employees have found new jobs and the retainer period for some of the employees is coming to an end.

Fortunately, Nettie's descendants and their families persist in their dedication to the eatery, and they will remain on board for whatever the future may hold.