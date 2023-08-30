Somehow it's already nearly Labor Day weekend, and it seems like fall can't come soon enough. I'm sure once it's here, though, I'll be fearing winter's shivering embrace.

I'm looking forward to a couple opportunities to clear my head and focus on something other than work or the myriad of other demands it feels like are always vying for attention. One this weekend and another coming up in a few weeks both should offer opportunities to go explore and capture that feeling of novelty that feels more real than everyday mundanity.

There's plenty to do in the local community, too, including art shows and musical concerts. This is also a good time to work on reestablishing routines before we start losing a lot more daylight each day.

■ ■ ■

My family has always been fond of playing board and card games, and I'm excited about a new game that is just making its debut.

Disney Lorcana is a trading card game similar to Magic: The Gathering or Pokemon, except the Ravensburger game features Disney heroes, sidekicks and villains. At least at launch, it has simpler game mechanics and doesn't use dedicated cards for mana/energy/whatever-your-TCG-of-choice-calls-it.

My wife and I were lucky enough to find cards — which have been in limited supply in the metro area in advance of big box stores starting sales on Friday — and we participated in a learn-to-play event Saturday morning at The Game Shoppe in Bellevue, which continues to be my favorite place in the metro for games and related supplies.

If you're a fan of Disney, or a fan of TCGs in general, I'd recommend giving it a look. The Game Shoppe and some other area stores are organizing future events as well as leagues for those interested in more competitive playing environments.

The price-conscious play might be to let the market come down a little bit before investing too much in the game, though. Although demand seems to be pretty solid so far for the game.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Ongoing

• The Sarpy County Museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue has its annual quilt exhibition through Saturday, Sept. 2 The Great Sarpy County Quilt Exhibition features more than 50 quilts from the community.

• Fontenelle Forest's TreeRush Adventures is offering $39 try-it tickets for 2 hour climbs on its ropes course on Thursday evenings. On Saturday nights, climb the trees as part of Glow in the Park at TreeRush. Learn more at treerush.com.

Thursday, Aug. 31

• Mark Irvin plays the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion as part of a free music series with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue, respectively.

• Head to Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue bright and early to search the skies and trees for a variety of birds, including the Tennessee Warbler and Wilson’s Warbler, which are in their fall migration. The September Birding Walk goes until 10:30 a.m. and starts at the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center. The cost is $5 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

• J's Smokehouse in Papillion's American Legion Post 32 will hold a grand opening event from 6 to 9 p.m. at 230 W. Lincoln St. Catch live music from Run Runner and enjoy a full bar, outdoor patio and good vibes.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

• Color With a Cop at the La Vista Public Library. An officer from the La Vista Police Department will hold coloring sessions from 10 to 11 a.m., 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 9110 Giles Road.