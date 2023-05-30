Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Gretna community will get to check out the city’s new 150-acre outdoor entertainment, recreation and sports venue during a grand opening Saturday, Sept. 16.

The rain-or-shine opening day activities, grand opening and community event will begin at 10 a.m., according to an announcement by the City of Gretna and the park’s sponsor, United Republic Bank.

Among the park’s amenities are an outdoor water park with multi-story slides and lazy river; softball, baseball, football and soccer fields; an outdoor amphitheater; an 18-hole disc golf course; a fishing pond; playgrounds; a dog park; nature areas and outdoor classrooms; miles of hiking trails; picnic areas; and a state-of-the-art YMCA.

The opening ceremony will be at the amphitheater located at 21280 Capehart Road. Further details will be announced at a later date.

In the announcement, the city invites families to “get lost for a while at Gretna Crossing Park” once it opens.

“It’s more than just a playground. It’s the place to be,” according to the announcement.