La Vista's Island Bar & Grill recently changed ownership.

The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Friday afternoon, gathered to the left of the signature island-themed bar with images of islands displayed on projectors.

"Thank you for your investment and confidence in La Vista," La Vista City Council member Terrilyn Quick said during the ceremony. "We wish you many years of success."

David Forney bought the Island in March and began rejuvenating the business.

"We very happy to be part of the La Vista community," Forney said.

Forney told the Times after the ribbon cutting that he's also "very happy to bring new life to this business that's been part of La Vista for a little while, and everything's new and wonderful, so come see us."

Find more on the bar and restaurant at islandbarlavista.com.