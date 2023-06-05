Robb Gottsch comes to the Papillion Fire Department as its new chief with much experience.

“I had my 30 years in on March 4,” said Gottsch, referring to his career with the Omaha Fire Department.

That time period was enough to allow Gottsch to retire with a pension, but he also sought the open fire chief position in Papillion prior to his official last day.

The process in selecting a new fire chief for the community takes several months, he said. Basically, it comes down to the perfect fit.

Gottsch was found to be that fit.

“I was very encouraged,” he said. “I was retired for just two weeks when the decision was made. It worked perfectly. There wasn’t a big gap of time.”

Gottsch doesn’t have to be totally involved in the day-to-day operations in providing fire protection services to the community, he said.

As he put it: “My job is, `Am I getting the resources in providing those services?’”

While Gottsch said it’s important to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, resources involve more than just money for infrastructure and new equipment and the like. It also involves more access to training for the firefighters and their duties ahead.

“Are these people ready for those responsibilities?" he asked. "Am I preparing them to be successful?”

This also includes looking to the future and to provide the resources for those who will fill his position in the years ahead, Gottsch said.

“Looking ahead, who is the person who will assume this role and is that person ready for it?" he asked. "I want to lean on those guys to be better than me.”

It’s also important for his department to be out in the public, beyond their emergency duties, such as offering tours of the fire houses and participating in community events.

“I want people to know who we are," Gottsch said. "I want the department to be visible.”

Gottsch grew up in Omaha with his father being a member of that city’s fire department. His father encouraged him, after he got out of the U.S. Navy to consider a career as a firefighter.

“He said it was a great job and encouraged me to apply,” Gottsch said. “I passed all the tests. I did particularly well in physical agility.”

He was hired by the Omaha fire department in 1993 and retired as a battalion chief.

Gottsch and his family moved to Papillion eight years ago.

“We love Papillion,” he said.