New Visions Homeless Services and its clients benefit from partnerships with a couple of local colleges: Bellevue University and Iowa Western Community College.

Iowa Western offers training in certain trades to shelter residents looking to enhance their job skills so they can get permanent housing and become independent. The third cohort of clients just finished a welding class the college offers at its Business and Community Training Center in Council Bluffs.

“We’ve had 12 individuals that have graduated with their welding certificates,” New Visions CEO Brandy Wallar said.

One of them was Willis, who was staying at Joshua House last winter and got to join the first cohort of shelter clients who took the welding class, according to an account provided by New Visions.

Welding was nothing new to him, as he had worked in welding at other times in his life. Through the class, Willis found that he was able to explain things to other students in a way that the teacher could not.

“Sometimes it just takes a different approach – and I know with these guys, it’s just as important to teach them life skills along with welding skills,” he said.

With his skills and work ethic, Willis was soon able to land a job at Katelman Steel in Council Bluffs. That led to him finding a new home and moving out of the shelter.

His ability to relate to students also did not go unnoticed, and Iowa Western soon asked him to help teach their next cohort with New Visions.

When asked what helped him to go from homelessness to teaching a college class, Willis gives a lot of credit to his late mother. He says his mom taught him about compassion and the importance of always helping other people.

“My mother counseled pregnant teens and fought for women’s rights back in the '70s,” he said. “She always said that the best way to help people is not to give them the answers but to point them in the right direction.”

Willis continues to put that advice into practice today as he puts his skills to work teaching others about welding and about life.

The welding class is offered over a two-week period, with one week for instruction and one week for hands-on learning, Wallar said. It was designed to be accessible to people who might be moving before long.

“Making sure these courses are tailored to the people we support is crucial,” she said. “They really looked at this population and made sure our guests are going to be successful and able to complete the course.”

The first cohort started in February, Wallar said.

“We’ve done this bi-monthly since then,” she said. “Being able to provide these classes, this helps ensure that their homelessness is short and hopefully is a one-time episode.”

Beginning this academic year, New Visions is offering tuition assistance to all of its team members enrolled in programs at Bellevue University, Wallar said. The tuition allowance is up to $5,250 per year per employee and up to $2,500 per year for members of employees’ immediate family when they earn a degree from Bellevue University.

“We selected Bellevue University for this program because they are also a world leader in making it possible for motivated working adults to earn a college degree,” she said. “They understand the needs of adult learners and offer an unparalleled level of support that helps students balance education with work and family life.”

The university offered to sponsor the program to make it affordable for New Visions, Wallar said.

“They really want to reach out to small businesses and nonprofits,” she said. “It’s actually nothing out of pocket for New Visions.”

Two staff members are currently interested in taking advantage of the benefit, Wallar said.

One is Nicole Beasley, who is nearing certification as a mental health technician through Bellevue University.

“I plan to go back and probably finish a therapist degree,” she said.

Beasley, who lives in Omaha, works on intake and case management at New Visions. When she is licensed as a therapist, she will be able to work with clients who have more serious mental health issues.

“At one time, I was in a homeless situation, and I was going through a tough time -- so I feel like I can identify with these people, so that makes me want to do my best for them,” she said.

About 18 years ago, Beasley and her two daughters stayed at Open Door Mission for a time and also at The Salvation Army shelter, she said. Now, her older daughter is taking classes at Metropolitan Community College and working for the City of Omaha, and her younger daughter is attending high school and working part-time.

Beasley starting working in the mental health field in 2008 and was able to purchase a house through a first-time buyer program at Housing Advisory Services, she said.

“I continued to better myself, educate myself and stay within the field in the community,” she said.

The only exception was during the pandemic, when Beasley sold insurance for two years.

“When it was safe enough to get the vaccine and go back to work, I did,” she said.

Beasley has been working at New Visions for about a year.

“This job has really helped me to grow as a person,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking we serve over 100 guys per night that are homeless. One of my goals is to buy a rental property so I can be more a part of the solution.”

Taking classes at Bellevue University has also helped her grow, Beasley said.

“Going to Bellevue University, I had a lot of experience in substance abuse (counseling), but when I took a course in mental health, it helped me come full circle and tie the two issues together,” she said. “Working here, I can see how they tie in to a person’s life.”

If a homeless person is struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues, those need to be addressed before they will be able to receive assistance to avoid homelessness on a long-term basis, Beasley said.