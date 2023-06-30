Papillion Mayor David Black announced his appointment for city attorney.

Nicole Hutter-Nelson was expected to be appointed by the Papillion City Council at its Tuesday, July 5, meeting, according to a news release. The meeting occurred after the Times' press deadline.

Hutter-Nelson has 18 years of experience practicing law. She was most recently Agency Legal Counsel for the Nebraska State Patrol, where she has worked since 2018. At NSP, she supervised a team of attorneys and paralegals conducting work on criminal, civil, administrative, regulatory, tribal, federal, property, contracts and employment law.

She was also NSP’s lead legal instructor, teaching courses including constitutional law, arrest, search and seizure, Fifth and Sixth Amendment law, courtroom performance, report writing, law enforcement liability and legal aspects of supervision.

Before her career with NSP, she worked for the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office as a deputy attorney in the criminal division, serving in a variety of roles since 2005.

“We are excited to welcome Nicole to our City of Papillion team,” Black said in a release. “Nicole brings an extensive legal background and strong leadership skills with her to the City of Papillion.”

Hutter-Nelson is a graduate of the Creighton University School of Law. She is expected to join the City of Papillion in late August, taking over the role from current Papillion City Attorney Alan Thelen, who is retiring.