Bargain hunters will find a lot to see at the new Ninja Warehouse in La Vista.

“We have everything,” said Ana Rivera, the store's co-manager along with Daniel Ma. “Everything is at least 50% off the Amazon price."

Ninja Warehouse, which opened in mid-June, is a liquidating discount store in Brentwood Square shopping center. It sells items originally purchased by people on Amazon, but returned for whatever reason.

Those items are sent back to a warehouse, which are then purchased in bulk and shipped to the La Vista store, Ma said.

“All Amazon returns usually don’t go beyond 10 days after customers use it,” Rivera said. “It could be just the wrong size, wrong color.”

The store seems to have it all, and at some amazing low prices.

“All clothes are $5, adult and kids shoes are $10,” Rivera said. “We have beauty products, skin care products, furniture pieces — everything you find in a typical home.”

Other priced items seen in the store recently included magnetic stirring cups for $5, power screwdrivers for $29, and a Dyson vacuum, which can cost hundreds of dollars, listed at $100.

"We restock items every day,” Rivera said.

Every two weeks, a large truckload of brand new items arrive, she said.

The word on the new store is getting out in the community.

“We have a lot of customers every day and they go out and tell their family and friends who come in,” Rivera said.

Ninja Warehouse is open daily, except for Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.