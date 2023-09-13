Third-ranked Gretna hosts second-ranked Millard South, while No. 8 Bellevue West travels to No. 6 Kearney for their fourth ranked opposition of the season.

Bellevue East (2-1) vs. Omaha Northwest (0-3)

When and where: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue East Football Stadium

The 0-3 Huskies come to town on Thursday night, as the Chieftains carry momentum from a sturdy 21-7 victory over an Omaha Bryan team off to their best start in 17 years.

QB/LB Mason Chandler – 37-for-69 for 426 yards, 2 TDs and 4 INTs; 37 carries for 133 yards and 4 TDs; 23 total tackles, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries – said after the win he knows they need to improve.

“We start slow a lot of games and that's one of (head coach Aaron) Thumann’s biggest issues that we got to address, we just come out really slow but we usually find it towards the end,” he said.

An Omaha Northwest team without a single point on the board to 157 allowed should be a tune-up for a much tougher test at No. 3 Gretna on Sept. 22.

No. 8 Bellevue West (2-2) at No. 6 Kearney (3-0)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Kearney High School Football Field

Another week, another top-10 matchup for the TBirds, who looked to rebound from a 45-12 loss at the hands of No. 1 Omaha Westside last week.

It’s been tough sledding for the Bellevue West offense in losses to the Warriors and No. 5 Omaha North, scoring a combined 19 points. The Bearcats offer another challenge, holding opponents to just 13.7 points per game.

No. 3 Gretna (3-0) vs. No. 2 Millard South (3-0)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Gretna High School Football Stadium

Omaha Westside appears to be the unquestioned No. 1 team in the state. That leaves the question: who is No. 2?

Friday’s game between the Dragons and Patriots should answer just that.

After a controversial 27-24 double overtime win over Creighton Prep, Gretna comes up against a Millard South squad that has dispatched of No. 4 Millard West (28-27) and No. 7 Elkhorn South (33-0).

Led by QB Alex Wilcoxson and RB Isaiah Weber, the Dragons offense is averaging 38.3 points per game. The pair has combined to account for each of Gretna’s 16 touchdowns.

Gretna East (1-2) at Ralston (2-1)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Ralston High School Football Stadium

The Griffins look to get back on track after a 37-0 shutout loss to Class B No. 7 Plattsmouth last week, while the Rams come off a 48-6 loss to Blair.

Omaha Bryan (2-1) at Omaha Buena Vista (0-3)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Omaha Buena Vista High School Stadium

After a loss that saw their high-powered offense suddenly stalled, the Bears will take on the Bison, who average exactly six points scored and 51 allowed per game.

Class B No. 9 Omaha Gross (2-1) vs Blair (1-2)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Omaha Bryan High School Stadium

The Cougars fell to then-No. 10 Elkhorn on the road last week in a 27-13 defeat.

Just a tick under 800 passing yards, QB Colby Duncan leads the Cougars offense into the matchup with the Bears, who arrive after a 48-6 drubbing of Ralston.

Papillion-La Vista (2-1) at Lincoln Southwest (1-2)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Union Bank Stadium

The Monarchs fly back down to Lincoln after a knock-out blow was (at least temporarily) dealt to their top-10 ranking in a 10-7 loss to Lincoln Southeast.

How Papio goes into district play – 3-1 and revitalized, or 2-2 and spiraling – hinges in their ability to move the rock and get back to the output in wins over Millard North and Papio South.

Papillion-La Vista South (2-2) at Omaha Burke (0-3)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Omaha Burke Football Stadium

Back-to-back losses of 20-plus to ranked foes have the Titans at a make-or-break point in their season. Can they get back to the lively offense that put up 84 points in wins over North Platte and Fremont, where Derek Jones ran for 362 yards and seven TDs?

Platteview (1-2) vs. Class C-1 No. 5 Aurora (1-2)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Salberg Field

The Trojans return home after back-to-back heartbreaking losses by one possession to Lincoln Christian and Nebraska City.

But it won’t be easy, as they host the fifth-ranked Huskies, who also dropped their last two (No. 1 Boone Central and No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood) but finished runner up last year at State and have several experienced players.