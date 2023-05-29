Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nominations are being sought for the Gretna Citizen of the Year.

The award is presented annually by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce during Gretna Days. It recognizes a dedicated member of the community.

Nominees should be active in the community and be someone who feels a special connection to Gretna, has the desire to help the community continue to thrive, volunteers their time and is a great citizen and ambassador for Gretna.

Nominees must be a current or past resident of the Gretna Public Schools district and their contributions must have been made to the Gretna community.

The chamber is accepting nominations at info@gretnachamber.com through Saturday, July 1.

The 2022 award was Kathy Wendlandt. The 2021 award was presented to Loren Katt, while Travis Mayer received the 2020 recognition.

This year’s winner will be announced at the Beer, Bags and Brats event on Friday, July 28, at St. Patrick's Parish and will ride in the grand parade the next day.