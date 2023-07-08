Papillion-La Vista volleyball alum and Creighton sophomore Norah Sis was named to the Omaha World Herald's list of College Athletes of the Year.

Sis won Big East Player of the Year and led the league with 4.19 kills per set. Sis had a remarkable 1,385 total attacks, establishing herself as a dominant and indefatigable outside hitter for a Top-20 team that relied on her right arm again and again.

The former Monarch followed an excellent collegiate season by winning Second-Best Spiker at the 2023 U-21 NORCECA Pan-American Cup, where Sis and the United States won gold for a second straight summer with a 3-0 win over Mexico in late May.

Officially an honorable mention in the World Herald's list, Duncan Maguire was named the Athlete of the Year on the back of an impressive 2022 at Creighton and top form for Orlando City SC in MLS.

Also among the athletes named as honorable mentions were Axelina Johansson (Nebraska track), Morgan Maly (Creighton women's basketball), Trey Palmer (Nebraska football), Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton men's basketball), Kamryn Meyer (UNO softball), Rhema Otabor (Nebraska track), Lexi Rodriguez (Nebraska volleyball), Jillian Martin (Nebraska bowling) and Mikey Labriola (Nebraska wrestling).