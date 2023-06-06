An estimated 12,000 military personnel and their families enjoyed an outing Friday to the Bellevue Berry Farm.

The Offutt Advisory Council’s annual Offutt Appreciation Day Picnic welcomed service members with food, drinks, music, giveaways and activities, including an array of inflatable games for children. Shuttles were offered from Offutt Air Force Base as well as near Rising View and from Bellevue West.

Representatives from the City of Bellevue, Bellevue Public Schools and other organizations and the business community were on hand, including visits by Gov. Jim Pillen and Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood.

“It is a way for the Bellevue Community to show support to the men and women of Offutt AFB and thank them for their service to our country,” Phil Davidson, community relations coordinator for the City of Bellevue and a Bellevue school board member, said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to the Offutt Advisory Council, the many volunteers and all the sponsors that assisted or contributed to this outstanding picnic!”

The Offutt Advisory Council was founded in 1992 to build connections between the base and local community. The nonprofit organized the picnic as a completely free event for Offutt personnel and their families.

Find more information at offuttadvisorycouncil.org.