Danny Wallace, rising junior at Papillion-La Vista South, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Aug. 5.

The top 2025 prospect in the state, Wallace batted .323 with 16 RBIs, 28 runs, three doubles, three triples, and two home runs during the Titans spring season.

On the mound, Wallace was 5-0 with a 2.62 ERA, 38 strikeouts and just 12 earned runs in 32 innings pitched.

Oklahoma State finished 41-20 in 2022, falling in the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla.

Bellevue West first baseman Colin Pitzer also announced his commitment to Hesston College in Kansas on Aug. 3.