Magic makes things seem special, and that led to an unexpected collaboration between University of Nebraska Medical Center, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and the Omaha Magical Society.

The hospitals approached the society about producing videos that teach pediatric patients about common medical equipment through magic tricks, according to Dave Arch of Sarpy County, executive director of the society.

“It was their belief that it would lower the anxiety” of children receiving medical care, he said.

The society is making a series of videos of members performing tricks with certain medical props and a series of videos where a member teaches a trick to a child, who then performs it, Arch said. Some feature him doing magic tricks with a medical prop, teaching them to his seventh-grade granddaughter, Wrigley Casper, and then her performing the trick.

“Our mission remains that of partnering with a Child Life Specialist to ease their patients’ anxieties — bringing joy to hospitalized children through our magic shows and Teach-A-Trick video series, activity books and visitations from our magician teams,” an explanation on the society’s website states.

The medical paraphernalia highlighted in the videos includes common items such as a tongue depressor, bandage, stick with swab on the end, vinyl gloves and an elastic tourniquet used when drawing blood, as well as more specialized equipment such as an anesthesia mask, he said.

So far, the society has produced three teaching videos and five of people performing magic tricks with medical equipment, Arch said. They plan to do five more teaching videos and one more performance video. The teaching videos are designed for youth age 12 or older, and the performance ones are aimed at children ages 7 to 12.

Seven society members have helped with the videos, he said. He expects five more to be involved this fall. The performance videos run about 10 to 12 minutes long, and the teaching ones are a little shorter.

The society has a Magic in the Hospitals 2023 Video Sampler on its website at theomahamagicalsociety.org/hospitals.